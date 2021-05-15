'Can't wait to show how this story ends': Netflix announces production ends on Money Heist final season

Netflix’s rupture hit Spanish sequence Money Heist has ended production on its fifth and final season.

Created by Alex Pina, the designate, titled La Casa De Papel in Spanish, started production on its eight-fragment final season in August 2020, after the premiere of the fourth season in April.

The streamer introduced the information of filming wrap in a submit on Twitter, sharing a listing of the core strong from the units.

“What started as a heist, ended as a household. It’s a wrap on Phase 5 of La Casa de Papel/ Money Heist. Thanks to your entire followers for being fragment of La Resistencia! We are able to’t wait to designate you the plot by which this fantasy ends,” Netflix tweeted.

What started as a heist, ended as a household. It's a wrap on Phase 5 of La Casa de Papel / Money Heist. Thanks to your entire followers for being fragment of La Resistencia! We are able to't wait to designate you the plot by which this fantasy ends.



Home in Madrid, primarily probably the most priceless two seasons of the designate follows a mysterious man acknowledged as “The Professor” (Alvaro Morte) who recruits a neighborhood of eight individuals, who seize cities for code names, to function an audacious considered robbing the Royal Mint of Spain.

Throughout the subsequent two seasons, the neighborhood are compelled out of hiding and catch themselves getting ready for a 2nd heist, this time on the Financial establishment of Spain, as they over once more deal with hostages and police forces.

The designate’s strong additionally comprise Ursula Cobero (Tokyo), Itziar Ituno (Lisbon), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Miguel Herran (Rio), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Enrique Arce (Arturo), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogota), Luka Peros (Marseille), Belen Cuesta (Manila), Fernando Cayo (Coronel Tamayo), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo) and Najwa Nimri (Inspector Sierra).

