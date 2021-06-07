Cantonment Board, Delhi Recruitment 2021 for Specialist and Sr. Resident Posts, Download CB Notification @cbdelhi.org

Cantonment Board, Delhi Recruitment 2021 Notification is out at cbdelhi.org. Verify utility course of, age restrict, qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars right here.

Cantonment Board, Delhi Recruitment 2021: Delhi Cantonment Board (CB) has launched a notification for recruitment to the submit of Specialist and Senior Resident for the Cantonment Common Hospital. All and eligible candidates can apply to the posts by way of offline mode on or earlier than 22 June 2021.

Essential Dates:

Final date for submission of utility: 22 June 2021

Cantonment Board, Delhi Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Surgical procedure (Speciality) – 1 Publish

Surgical procedure (Senior Resident) – 1 Publish

Radiology (Speciality) – 1 Publish (1 Half time Morning Shift)

Radiology (Senior Resident) – 1 Publish

Orthopedics (Speciality) -1 Publish

Orthopedics (Senior Resident) – 1 Publish

Drugs (Speciality) – 1 Publish

Drugs (Senior Resident) -2 Posts

Pediatrics (Senior Resident) -2 Posts

Intensivist (ICU- Specialty) – 1 Publish

Intensivist (PICU- Specialty) – 1 Publish

Cantonment Board, Delhi Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Academic Qualification: Candidates holding MD/MS/Postgraduate Diploma or equal within the involved speciality. The applicant should be registered with DMC/IMC.

Cantonment Board, Delhi Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict- 45 years (There will probably be age leisure for reserved class candidates as per authorities norms)

Cantonment Board Delhi Recruitment 2021 Wage – Rs. 115800/- Per Month (Consolidated, all-inclusive); Rs. 1000/- Per Hour/proportionate for part-time/on-call foundation (Negotiable for speciality certified skilled)

Tips on how to apply for Cantonment Board Delhi Recruitment 2021

candidates can submit purposes at delhi.cantt.gov.in from 3 June to 22 June 2021 for the submit of Specialists and Senior Residents for the Cantonment Common Hospital. The candidates can click on on the above hyperlink for reference.

