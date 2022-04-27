Canucks beat Kraken, will miss playoffs 2nd straight year



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Queen Hughes had one goal and two assists to set a franchise record for a Vancouver defenseman’s point, and the Canucks beat Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Tuesday night, but were eliminated from the playoffs.

With a 3-2 shootout win over the Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas confirms that Vancouver will miss the playoffs for the second year in a row.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Oliver Ekman-Larson scored one goal and assisted one for Vancouver, while Sheldon Driss, Jetty Miller and Luke Shane all scored and Connor Garland assisted three. The Canucks were playing without All-Star goalkeeper Thatcher Demco, whom coach Bruce Boudreau called “a little auch.” Spencer Martin stopped 31 shots for his second NHL win.

Jordan Eberle and Connor Giki scored for Kraken in the second half of the penalty shootout. Joey Deckard made 22 saves for Seattle, the third in a row.

Hughes completed his milestone night with a goal with four minutes left in the third match. Garland cut a pass across the slot to Hughes who used it for his eighth goal of the season and his 66th point.

Hughes has 64 points, passing a mark set by Doug Lidster in 1986-87. On Saturday, Hughes set a franchise record of 56 runs with the help of a defender.

A lucky bounce helped the Canucks keep their fourth goal of the night away.

Deckard stopped a shot firmly from Matthew Haimore, but saw the puck bounce off his stick over his head, landing on the crease behind him. Shane made it 4-2 at 13:08 goal line over to stop the third.

Vancouver took a 3-0 lead in the first intermission but struggled to maintain the lead. The home side had 26-14 outshots throughout the second and third time.

Penalty breaks Canax’s game in seconds. Vancouver was called up for five separate violations and had three minutes and 42 seconds of five-on-three play weather.

Kraken reduced the deficit to a single goal in 9:12 seconds. Riley Shehan made a puck dish to Geeky along the last board and made a shot 3-2 through the gloves of forward Martin.

Seattle got on board with a power-play tally 4:59 after Brad Richardson was called for a trip.

This time he sent a shot from tight to the top corner for his 20th goal in Kraken’s jersey.

With Man Advantage on Tuesday, Vancouver was 1 for 3 and Seattle was 1 for 8.

Ekman-Larson gave the Canucks a 3-0 lead through an early power-play goal after Carson called for Susie to cross-check.

Comments

Seattle defender Vince missed the right game and is on the daily list with injuries to his upper body. … Kraken right-winger Daniel Spring has played his 200th NHL regular-season game. … The Canucks, their first game in Vancouver since Guy LaFleur’s death on Friday, showed a video tribute to the hockey legend.

The next one is coming

Kraken: Host of the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night.

Canucks: Organized by the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.