Canva co-founder Melanie Perkins wants to give away 30 percent of assets, bigger than Telstra

Australian software juggernaut Canva is now worth more than Telstra and its young billionaire founder wants to give his fortune to the needy.

Melanie Perkins, 34, and Cliff Obrecht, 35, started their multi-billion business out of Perth’s living room a little more than a decade ago, during the early days of their long-term relationship.

Canva now has a market capitalization – the total value of all its shares – of AU$54 billion, which makes it more valuable than telecom giant Telstra’s AU$47 billion.

His company grew in value, following a successful capital raise from investors that added $273 million to its value.

Despite this success, the glamorous co-founders in their thirties have now pledged 30 percent of their fortune to their Canva Foundation charity, with the promise of giving the ‘vast majority’ of their share in the company.

Ms Perkins is now engaged to the man who started a business empire 11 years ago from the living room of her mother’s Perth house.

“If the whole thing was about building wealth, it would be the most inspiring thing I could imagine,” he told the American Forbes finance website.

Australia’s wealthiest woman under 40 is also uncomfortable with the idea of ​​being super-rich, even if she built wealth rather than inherited it.

Ms Perkins said in a blog post: “It’s weird when people refer to us as ‘billionaires’ because it’s never felt like our money, we’ve always felt like we’re totally out of it.” Guardians.”

Last year, along with her fiancée, she came second on the Australian Financial Review’s Young Rich List with an estimated personal wealth of $3.4 billion.

He was second only to Atlassian co-founder Scott Farquhar, who qualified only because he was still 40 at the time.

The Canva founders are set to top the AFR’s elite youth list in late 2021 as the pandemic continues to drive up the value of tech companies like them.

Mr. Farquhar and the other Atlassian co-creator, Mike Cannon-Brooks, will also be a bit old to qualify for the list of uber-wealthy billionaires aged 40 or younger.