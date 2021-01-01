CAPF Recruitment 2021: Apply online for various Medical Posts at recruitment.itbppolice.nic.in from 13 September. Check here for age limit and other details

CAPF Recruitment 2021: Medical Officer Selection Board (MOSB) Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) B.Com has issued a notification for recruitment to the posts of Super Specialist Medical Officer, Specialist Medical Officer, Medical Officer and Dental Surgeon. Interested candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts on the official website recruitment.itbppolice.nic.in from 13 September 2021. Whereas, the last date to apply is 27 October 2021.

A total of 533 posts will be recruited through this process. In which, 5 posts of Super Specialist Medical Officer (Second in Command), 201 posts of Specialist Medical Officer (Deputy Commandant), 345 posts of Medical Officer (Assistant Commandant) and 2 posts of Dental Surgeon (Assistant Commandant). The selected candidates for the post of Super Specialist Medical Officer will be given a monthly salary of Rs 78,800 to Rs 2,09,200. Whereas, the selected candidates for the post of Specialist Medical Officer will get a monthly salary of Rs 67,700 to Rs 2,08,700. At the same time, the candidates appointed to the post of Medical Officer and Dental Surgeon will get a salary of Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500 per month.

REET 2021 Exam: Permission to carry this thing in REET paper, they have been banned

For recruitment to these posts, the candidate should have a medical degree from a recognized university or institute. Talking about the age limit, the candidate’s age should not be more than 50 years for recruitment to the post of Super Specialist Medical Officer. Whereas, the age of the candidate should not be more than 40 years for Specialist Medical Officer post, 30 years for Medical Officer post and 35 years for Dental Surgeon. However, age relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates as per government rules. It is to be noted that the selection of candidates for recruitment to these posts will be done on the basis of interview. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Candidates can apply online for MOSB CAPF Recruitment 2021 at official website recruitment.itbppolice.nic.in from 13 September to 27 October 2021. For this, candidates belonging to General / OBC / EWS category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 400. For more details you can check the official website.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Notification issued for recruitment to these 3,596 posts, apply from this date