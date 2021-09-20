CAPF Recruitment 2021: Apply online for various posts at recruitment.itbppolice.nic.in. Check here for selection process and other details

CAPF Recruitment 2021: Medical Officer Selection Board (MOSB) Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to 533 posts of Super Specialist Medical Officer and Dental Surgeon. Interested candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts on the official website recruitment.itbppolice.nic.in till 27 October. The application process has been started from 13th September.

Through this process, 5 posts of Super Specialist Medical Officer (Second in Command), 201 posts of Specialist Medical Officer (Deputy Commandant), 345 posts of Medical Officer (Assistant Commandant) and 2 posts of Dental Surgeon (Assistant Commandant) are recruited. Will. Candidates will be selected for recruitment to these posts on the basis of interview. After which they will have to undergo a medical examination.

The age of the candidate for recruitment to the post of Super Specialist Medical Officer should not be more than 50 years. Whereas, the age of the candidate should not be more than 40 years for Specialist Medical Officer post, 30 years for Medical Officer post and 35 years for Dental Surgeon. However, age relaxation will be given to the reserved category candidates as per the government rules. MOSB CAPF Recruitment 2021 Candidate must have a medical degree from a recognized university/institute. The educational qualification is different for all the posts, so candidates can check the official notification for detailed information.

Interested candidates for recruitment to the posts of Super Specialist Medical Officer and Dental Surgeon can apply online at official website recruitment.itbppolice.nic.in latest by 27 October 2021. To apply, candidates belonging to General / OBC / EWS category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 400. For more details you can check the official website.

