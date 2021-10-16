capital air reached in moderate to poor quality in evening Air pollution is more in eight cities four of them in Delhi-NCR

On Saturday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave this information by tweeting photos of neighboring states taken of burning stubble through satellite. He also released photographs of Delhi and adjoining states taken on October 13 and 16.

Air pollution has increased in Delhi-NCR in the wake of mild cold weather and incidents of Ravana burning during Dussehra. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality in Delhi worsened from moderate to poor at 4 pm on Saturday, while the air in NCR reached very poor.

Pollution has increased in eight cities of the country, out of which four are in Delhi NCR. According to the travel, the air of Delhi has reached very poor quality. It also has the impact of stubble burning incidents in neighboring states. But this year there has been a decrease in the cases of stubble burning.

According to the travel, effigies of Ravana were burnt in all the parks including Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. According to the data released by the CPCB, the average air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 284, while the situation in Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida and Gurugram was worse. Ghaziabad’s AQI was 349, Gurugram’s 308 was recorded. Including these, the air of a total of eight cities of the country was rated as very poor. Out of which four are from NCR. Although in Delhi smag tower are engaged. But if the air in neighboring cities is very bad, the air in Delhi may get worse.

According to the central government’s pollution monitoring system SAFAR, 1572 incidents of stubble burning have been registered. It is contributing 14 percent of the total pollution. According to SAFAR, there is a decrease in the cases of stubble burning as compared to this period of last year. But slowly it is increasing. Along with this, weather conditions are contributing to this. North westerly winds are also blowing. The situation may improve somewhat since yesterday’s easterly movement and light rain.

‘Delhi’s air polluted due to stubble burning in neighboring states’

Delhi’s air is getting polluted due to stubble burning in neighboring states. On Saturday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave this information by tweeting photos of neighboring states taken of burning stubble through satellite. Releasing photographs taken on October 13 and 16 of Delhi and adjoining states, he said that the situation of stubble burning in the states is now like this.

The Chief Minister is giving information about pollution to the people of Delhi through his tweet. He said that now the pollution has come in a bad condition. The air quality level in Delhi has reached 284. According to the assessment, the situation from 201 to 300 is considered bad.

‘Ward-wise’ team of corporation officers constituted

‘Ward-wise’ teams of officers drawn from various departments of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation have been constituted to ensure compliance with the rules to tackle pollution. Mayor Shyam Sundar Agrawal informed that a total of 64 teams consisting of members of other departments including works department, environmental management services department (DEMS) and horticulture department have been formed.

These teams were formed about a week ago to conduct inspection and take action accordingly. This team will ensure compliance with the rules to deal with pollution. The violation of rules includes dust pollution due to non-covering of site of construction or demolition of buildings etc., burning of leaves and garbage or other garbage etc. The Central Pollution Control Board has two areas under the corporation, Shahdara (North) and Shahdara (South), which have 64 wards. There are many pollution centers including Anand Vihar in East Delhi.