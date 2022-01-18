Capital City Rescue Mission helping people isolate with COVID-19





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The Capital City Rescue Mission gives not solely a heat place to remain, however meals and in addition helps those that have examined constructive for the coronavirus.

“COVID has been an issue within the homeless inhabitants to attempt to discover a place for them to quarantine,” mentioned Perry Jones, director. “Now we have been capable of assist them with the meals, the clothes, the shelter, and locations to remain, however the further quarantine house is all the time a problem to us.”

Jones mentioned regardless of the problem, the Capital City Rescue Mission has been making it occur, glad to assist isolate those that check constructive in an effort to assist stop additional unfold of the virus locally. In keeping with Albany County, since January 1st, there was roughly 15 homeless people every week who’ve wanted to quarantine.

“It’s been extraordinary,” mentioned Liz Hitt, Government Director of the Homeless and Vacationers Help Society. “People have simply labored to a historic diploma to make sure that people are saved secure. Individuals who must quarantine are being quarantined. Numerous resort rooms, however it’s day-to-day.”

Hitt mentioned businesses together with the Division of Social Companies have performed an important function in helping the homeless inhabitants navigate this pandemic.

Jones reminded everybody that the Capital City Rescue Mission’s doorways are all the time open to those that want it.

“We’re right here,” mentioned Jones. “We aren’t going wherever. We’re grateful to be right here to assist.”