Capital City Rescue Mission serves annual Christmas dinner





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Christmas celebration for the homeless and those in need was held at the Capital City Rescue Mission in Albany Saturday. Even in the midst of a pandemic, the mission continues to serve hot meals for the holidays.

Preparations started Thursday, with volunteers cooking up 1200 pounds of ham, fresh yams, stuffing, potatoes, and everything else that makes a well-rounded Christmas dinner. Executive Director Perry Jones said now more than ever, those who go without basic needs should have a soft place to land.

“They have nowhere to go, and so they’re here with us, and we want to make it a festive day to celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus and be able to help people in the process,” said Jones.