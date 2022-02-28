World

Capital Region school districts lift mask mandate

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – During a live briefing on Sunday, Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the lifting of masks mandates enforced across New York State schools. Masks will no longer be required beginning March 2.

The announcement comes just days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their mask guideline. Although this decision should not vary between school districts within a county, said Gov. Hochul, counties can still choose to enforce masks in schools.

In this decision, parents can also choose whether or not their children continue to wear masks at school. The governor’s mask-optional also applies to school buses

Officials said school districts moving forward will continue to work with the state and Albany County Health Department as COVID-19 guidance evolves. The following school districts have responded to removing mask mandates in the Capital Region.

  • North/South Colonie, CSD
  • City School District of Albany
  • Schenectday City Schools
  • Niskayuna, CSD
  • Breen-Knox, CSD
  • Cobleskill-Richmondville, CDS
  • Guilderland, CSD
  • Shen, CSD
  • Watervilet, CSD
  • Schalmont, CSD
  • Scotia-Glenville, CSD

Unknown at this time:

  • Bethlehem, CSD
  • BurntHills-Ballston Lake, CSD
  • Duanesburg, CSD
  • Green Island, UFSC
  • Menands, UFSD
  • Middleburgh, CSD
  • Ravena-Coyemans-Selkirk, CSD
  • Rotterdam-Mohonasen, CSD
  • Sharon Springs, CSD
  • Voorheesville, CSD

