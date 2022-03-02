Capital Region Ukrainians continue to hope for peace





SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More Capital Region Ukrainians continue to speak out about the Russian invasion.

Sergiy Masko owns the Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Saratoga Springs. He said he is very concerned as he has friends and family who are in Ukraine during the invasion.

Fear grows abroad and in Capital Region as Russia invades Ukraine



He said they have been able to stay safe and are ready to fight.

Masko said he is hoping the entire world can help Ukraine because it is such a serious situation.

“If Ukraine fails, I believe it’s not going to happen, but if it does, I believe it will be precedent for Putin to attack, at some point, another country,” he said.