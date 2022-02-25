Sports

Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin addresses Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: ‘Please, no more war’

Washington Capitals Forward Alex Ovechkin refrained from making critical remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin when he spoke in favor of peace in his first public speech since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ovechkin, who was previously unavailable to reporters before Thursday’s game New York RangersHe spoke to reporters after the group’s practice on Friday about Russia’s widespread attack on Ukraine.

NHL star Alex Ovechkin has been barred from media after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

“It’s a difficult situation. I have a family in Russia and it’s a scary moment,” Ovechkin said. Athletic. “But we can’t do anything. We just hope it ends soon and everything will be fine.”

Washington Capitals leftist Alex Ovechkin prepares against the New York Rangers on February 24, 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

He continued: “Please, no more war. No matter who is at war – Russia, Ukraine, different countries – I think we live in a world like ours to live in peace and a great world.”

Ovechkin, who has played more than 100 games for the Russian national hockey team, is a known supporter of Putin. In 2017 he announced that he was launching a social movement “Putin Team” to support the Russian leader in the 2018 elections. He is seen with Putin in his Instagram photo.

Asked by reporters if he supported Putin during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Ovechkin apparently avoided criticism when he reiterated his call for peace with Putin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Alexander Ovechkin stand together during a reception at the Kremlin in Moscow on May 27, 2014.

READ Also  America withdraws Ryder Cup from Europe

“Okay, he’s my president. But as I said, I’m not in politics. I’m an athlete and you know how I said, I hope everything will be over soon,” he said. “It is (a) a difficult situation for both sides now. Everything I hope for is coming to an end. I am not in control of this situation.”

Other Russian athletes have made similar calls for peace. Newly crowned World No. 1 Daniel Medvedev said on Thursday that it was difficult to see the news “from home”.

Crowd members hold a Ukrainian flag during a semifinal match between Hubert Hurkaj of Poland and Andrei Rublev of Russia on the 12th day of Dubai Duty Free Tennis on February 25, 2022 in the United Arab Emirates.

“As a tennis player, I want to promote peace around the world. We play in different countries; I’ve been to many countries as a junior and as a professional. It’s not easy to hear all this news … I’m for peace.”

Regulators around the world have responded to Putin’s attack by canceling or relocating major sporting events.

