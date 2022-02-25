Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin addresses Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: ‘Please, no more war’



Washington Capitals Forward Alex Ovechkin refrained from making critical remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin when he spoke in favor of peace in his first public speech since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ovechkin, who was previously unavailable to reporters before Thursday’s game New York Rangers He spoke to reporters after the group’s practice on Friday about Russia’s widespread attack on Ukraine.

“It’s a difficult situation. I have a family in Russia and it’s a scary moment,” Ovechkin said. Athletic . “But we can’t do anything. We just hope it ends soon and everything will be fine.”

He continued: “Please, no more war. No matter who is at war – Russia, Ukraine, different countries – I think we live in a world like ours to live in peace and a great world.”

Ovechkin, who has played more than 100 games for the Russian national hockey team, is a known supporter of Putin. In 2017 he announced that he was launching a social movement “Putin Team” to support the Russian leader in the 2018 elections. He is seen with Putin in his Instagram photo.

Asked by reporters if he supported Putin during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Ovechkin apparently avoided criticism when he reiterated his call for peace with Putin.

“Okay, he’s my president. But as I said, I’m not in politics. I’m an athlete and you know how I said, I hope everything will be over soon,” he said. “It is (a) a difficult situation for both sides now. Everything I hope for is coming to an end. I am not in control of this situation.”

Other Russian athletes have made similar calls for peace. Newly crowned World No. 1 Daniel Medvedev said on Thursday that it was difficult to see the news “from home”.

“As a tennis player, I want to promote peace around the world. We play in different countries; I’ve been to many countries as a junior and as a professional. It’s not easy to hear all this news … I’m for peace.”

Regulators around the world have responded to Putin’s attack by canceling or relocating major sporting events.