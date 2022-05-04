Capitals rally past top-seeded Panthers, take Game 1



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

TJ Oshie didn’t see his forward goal go into the net. The Florida Panthers didn’t see it coming.

And immediately, the top overall pick of the Stanley Cup playoffs got into some trouble.

Oshi scored in the middle of the third period, Vitek Vanessa stopped 30 shots and the Washington Capitals beat top-seeded Panthers 4-2 in the opening match of the first round series of their Eastern Conference on Tuesday night.

“It’s a game,” said Capitals coach Peter Laviolet. “Our boys played hard tonight. Tomorrow we have to team up again and go back to work.”

Tom Wilson, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Lars Eller also scored for Washington, who trailed 2-1 in the third period. The teams were 0-39-1 against Florida in the regular season when they were trailing 40 minutes later, 0-22-0 while the Panthers did it on home ice.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Capital must have ignored those numbers. Here’s a number not to be overlooked: The last time Florida led 1-0 in the play-off series was in 1997, and the Panthers missed an opportunity to change that on Tuesday night.

“We let one slip,” said Florida defender Aaron Eckblade, who returned missing the last quarter of the regular season with a knee injury. “I want to remind you that we are going to learn a valuable lesson from this.”

11:46 Kuznetsov tied the game after the Florida turnover on the left, then Oshi went behind the defense and Nicholas Backstrom’s pinpoint pass was tapped by Sergei Babrovsky who later won at 2:23.

“Usually Nicky fashion, it’s sauce on a man’s feet and on my tape,” Oshi said. “I just redirected. I didn’t see it coming in, so he had to come and tell me we scored. It’s always good to get that forward goal.”

With 49 seconds left, Ella wrapped it up with an empty net.

Claude Giroux and Sam Bennett scored for Florida. Babrovsky stopped 34 shots for the Panthers, winning the presidency trophy after the NHL-best 122 points in the regular season – and saw their play-off opener move away from home-ice advantage.

Game Thursday 2, back in Florida.

“We’re still in good spirits,” Bennett said. “We still know how good a team we are. There’s no panic in the locker room. Everyone is still positive. We’ll learn from that game and move on. It’s a long series.”

The Panthers argued for an icing call that didn’t come into play where the game was tied. Mackenzie Weiger lost the puck after bouncing with Capitals star Alex Ovechkin near the center ice, went down and skated alone in Kuznetsov Babrovsky. He beat him on the stick side, tying 2-2 with 11:46 left in the game.

Oshier’s forward goal didn’t come too late, and Florida never equalized.

“First game, it’s always important,” Vanessa said. “You look great after that.”

Vanessa received word from Laviolet on a flight from Washington to Florida on Monday that he would start. Laviolet’s message to Vanessa: Grow up like Babrovsky.

And Vanecek distribution.

The Panthers had 340 goals in the regular season and were the NHL’s highest scoring team since Pittsburgh in 1995-96 – probably the coincidentally last (and only) season where Florida won a play-off series. The Panthers advanced to the Stanley Cup final that season, have not passed Round 1 since, and the high-octane offense was largely silenced in Game 1.

The Panthers found themselves within just 49 seconds of playing a penalty kill after Radco called Gudas for a high-sticking, and the situation worsened when Wager hit a game call delay to give Washington a 1:01 in 5-on-3 hockey. .

Two people were killed in the incident. And Florida was one second away from escaping the whole thing intact, before Wilson scored at 3:47 to give Washington a 1-0 lead.

But Wilson left the game shortly after. During the break in the second episode, he returned to the ice, skated to do some testing, then returned to the locker room. He was being assessed after playing for a lower body injury.

“Any time a player doesn’t finish a game, there’s a level of concern with it,” Laviolet said.

Bennett tied the game late in the first, Giroux made it 2-1 in the second, but the Panthers went the rest of the way.

“It’s going to be a lot harder in the playoffs,” Bennett said. “We learned tonight.”

Comments

Among the crowd was Miami Heat captain Udonis Haslem. … The bizarre scene in the middle of the second, when Florida Mason Marchment was sent to the penalty box, then broke down when officers (correctly) changed their call to Washington’s Martin Fehververi for a penalty. … Goodas’ penalty in the first 0:49 was Florida’s third-fastest opening penalty this season. Jonathan Huberdeau was called up for 20 seconds in a game on March 24, and Gustav Forsling for 25 seconds in a game on November 27.