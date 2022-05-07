Capitals rout Panthers in Game 3 to take 2-1 series lead



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Ilya Samsonov returned after allowing an early goal, and the Washington Capitals returned on Saturday to show that they could hang on too much with the presidential trophy-winning Florida Panthers.

Samsonov made 29 saves, Alex Ovechkin scored one power-play goal and assisted the other, and the Capitals beat the Panthers 6-1 in Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead in the first round series. “Sammy! Sammy!” In the third episode of the convincing victory “Ovi! Ovi!” Gave way.

Monday game 4 in Washington.

TJ Oshie deflected Ovekkin’s shot for a power-play goal and scored for Marcus Johansson, Trevor van Reimsdic and Garnet Hathaway Capitals, who lost 5-1 in Game 2 and an early deficit behind Game 3. Their newly started goaltender and a stingy effort that prevented the NHL’s best regular-season offense.

Samsonov agreed to replace Vitek Vanessek in the net, stopping 17 shots in relief on Thursday. He made a rough start, dropping a goal to League MVP candidate Jonathan Huberdeau in less than three minutes – then looked the rest of the way and stopped every shot.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

With Samsonov’s backbone equal strength and short-hand, Washington’s penalty kill has risen to 9 out of 9 against Florida, which is in fifth place below 25% in the power play this season. The Panthers have also led the league with more than four goals in a single game.

But this series against a seasoned opponent in post-season hockey – with seven players remaining from Washington’s 2018 Stanley Cup Championship – has been another tough lesson for the Panthers on how to win the playoffs. Top-pairing defenders Mackenzie Wiger and Hubbardieu made their way to a non-consulted penalty power-play goal, a miss defensive assignment opened the door for Johansson and a turnover in the corner led to Van Rimsdic.

A similar mistake hurt Florida in the first round last year: a loss to Tampa Bay on the way to Lightning’s second back-to-back title. Only this time, the Panthers were expected to make a deep run after compiling an NHL-best 122 points on 58 wins in 82 games.

If they do not win three more in the next eight days, it will be another disappointment for a franchise that has not advanced to the playoffs since 1996 and entered the post-season as one of the favorites to lift the cup.

The Eastern Conference has improved to 4 out of 12 in the power play in the eighth Selected Capitals series. Their win has ensured at least two more home play-off games this spring.

Note: John Carlson had an empty-net goal with 4:20 left. … Ovechkin’s goal in the playoffs was his 72nd, which put him in 14th place on the career list, along with Patrick Marleau and Essa Tikkanen. His 28 power-play goals are in seventh place. … Capitals right winger Tom Wilson missed the second game in a row with an injury to his lower body. … Connor McMahon made his NHL playoff debut, replacing Brett Lyson, who replaced Wilson in Game 2 and skated just seven minutes.