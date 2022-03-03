Sports

Capitals winger Carl Hagelin out long term with eye injury

1 day ago
Add Comment
by admin
Capitals winger Carl Hagelin out long term with eye injury
Written by admin
Capitals winger Carl Hagelin out long term with eye injury

Capitals winger Carl Hagelin out long term with eye injury

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Washington Capitals winger Carl Hagelin is expected to miss the extended time due to an eye injury.

Hegelin was hit in the left eye with the wrong stick during practice on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear if the 33-year-old would need surgery.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“Whenever you get an eye injury, there’s always a concern,” coach Peter Laviolet said after practice on Wednesday. “First and foremost there is a concern for him and only his recovery. It is unfortunate when something like this happens.”

Forward Joe Sniveli has also been plagued by injuries to his upper body for weeks. A spokesman for the team said goaltender Ilya Samsonov was being assessed after taking high shots in practice and leaving the ice.

File - Washington Capitals' Carl Hagelin is shown playing an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, February 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. Hagelin is expected to miss out for a long time due to an eye injury. Hagelin was hit with a wrong stick during practice on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. It was not immediately clear which eye or Hagelin needed surgery.

File – Washington Capitals’ Carl Hagelin is shown playing an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, February 17, 2022, in Philadelphia. Hagelin is expected to miss out for a long time due to an eye injury. Hagelin was hit with a wrong stick during practice on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. It was not immediately clear which eye or Hagelin needed surgery.
(AP Photo / Derrick Hamilton)

Injuries are even more of an injury for a team that has lost three out of six in a row and six out of nine. The Capitals have lost six of their 22 home games in 2022 in six consecutive home games.

READ Also  Wolves must unleash Ki-Jana Hoever

“We have to find a way,” winger Connor Shearer said after the latest loss to Toronto on Monday. “We know we have the answer in the room and we’ve just found a way to win a couple together.”

A boost could come in the form of top-six winger Anthony Mantha, who has not recovered in the last four months after surgery on his left shoulder. Laviolet did not rule out Mantha’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night but did not confirm whether it was a realistic possibility.

“She looks better every day,” Laviolet said. “He had another good practice and there he looked really strong.”

#Capitals #winger #Carl #Hagelin #long #term #eye #injury

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  MS Dhoni's new role in Team India: Why was MS Dhoni finally made the mentor of Team India for the ICC World Cup; MS Dhoni guides Team India for T20 World Cup, short-term tonic or sign of big role?

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment