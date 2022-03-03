Capitals winger Carl Hagelin out long term with eye injury



Washington Capitals winger Carl Hagelin is expected to miss the extended time due to an eye injury.

Hegelin was hit in the left eye with the wrong stick during practice on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear if the 33-year-old would need surgery.

“Whenever you get an eye injury, there’s always a concern,” coach Peter Laviolet said after practice on Wednesday. “First and foremost there is a concern for him and only his recovery. It is unfortunate when something like this happens.”

Forward Joe Sniveli has also been plagued by injuries to his upper body for weeks. A spokesman for the team said goaltender Ilya Samsonov was being assessed after taking high shots in practice and leaving the ice.

Injuries are even more of an injury for a team that has lost three out of six in a row and six out of nine. The Capitals have lost six of their 22 home games in 2022 in six consecutive home games.

“We have to find a way,” winger Connor Shearer said after the latest loss to Toronto on Monday. “We know we have the answer in the room and we’ve just found a way to win a couple together.”

A boost could come in the form of top-six winger Anthony Mantha, who has not recovered in the last four months after surgery on his left shoulder. Laviolet did not rule out Mantha’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night but did not confirm whether it was a realistic possibility.

“She looks better every day,” Laviolet said. “He had another good practice and there he looked really strong.”