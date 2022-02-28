Capitol ditches mask requirement ahead of State of the Union



WASHINGTON (AP) – A face mask is now optional in President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, as federal regulators last week raised the need for a mask on the Congressional House floor after it relaxed guidelines on the nation’s strategy for adapting to life. With more manageable COVID-19.

The Congressional Office of the Attending Physician on Sunday announced a policy change, raising a requirement that has been in place for more than two years and has become a biased flashpoint on Capitol Hill. The change before the speech would avoid the potential disruption of national tensions and frustrations as Biden sought to pressure the country to overcome the epidemic.

The country’s capital is now in an area considered low-risk under the new metrics of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which focuses less on positive test results and more on what is happening in community hospitals. The new system drastically changes the look of the CDC’s risk map, placing it in more than 70% of the U.S. population in counties where the coronavirus has become a low or medium threat to hospitals. Healthy people in these high-risk areas can stop wearing masks indoors, the agency said.

Masking will still be a personal choice in Congress and special care will be taken for Biden’s speech, which last year’s joint speech will be open to all members of Congress. All participants must take a COVID-19 test before entering the chamber before Biden’s address.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced preliminary guidelines from the Arms Sergeant’s Office earlier this month that included a threat that violating guidelines for social distance and wearing masks during events would “result in the removal of guests.” The new policy eases fears of some Biden allies who were prepared for possible disruptive protests against the policy from Republicans. Some GOP lawmakers have been fined thousands of dollars for violating the mandate on the floor of the House.

The relaxed direction comes when Biden uses his comments to highlight advances against COVID-19 last year, including vaccines and therapeutics, and to guide the country to a “new stage” of the virus response that is not driven by emergencies. Measures and life looks like a pre-epidemic.

Biden’s first speech at a joint session of Congress last April was limited to 200 seats – about 20% of the normal capacity for a presidential presentation – and White House aides were concerned that the repetition of the president’s message would be an inconsistent figure. The goal is to reach out to the American people.

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klein said Saturday, “I think you’re going to see this as a general state of union rather than a joint presidential speech.” “It’s going to look like the most normal thing people have seen in Washington in a long time.”

The Capitol move comes just days before Washington’s mask mandate expires on Monday, and many states and local governments have begun implementing new CDC guidelines and lifting mask-mandates indoors and in schools.

Case loads have fallen sharply across the country since early January, with omikron alternatives proving less likely to cause death or serious illness than previous strains, especially in vaccinated and extended individuals.