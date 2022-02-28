World

Capitol ditches mask requirement ahead of State of the Union

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Capitol ditches mask requirement ahead of State of the Union
Written by admin
Capitol ditches mask requirement ahead of State of the Union

Capitol ditches mask requirement ahead of State of the Union

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

WASHINGTON (AP) – A face mask is now optional in President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, as federal regulators last week raised the need for a mask on the Congressional House floor after it relaxed guidelines on the nation’s strategy for adapting to life. With more manageable COVID-19.

The Congressional Office of the Attending Physician on Sunday announced a policy change, raising a requirement that has been in place for more than two years and has become a biased flashpoint on Capitol Hill. The change before the speech would avoid the potential disruption of national tensions and frustrations as Biden sought to pressure the country to overcome the epidemic.

Doubts about Biden’s ‘mental capacity’ for the PSAKI office have avoided questions about the poll

U.S. President Joe Biden removes his mask when he arrives to speak at the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, DC, on October 14, 2021.

U.S. President Joe Biden removes his mask when he arrives to speak at the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, DC, on October 14, 2021.
(Drew Anger / Getty Images)

The country’s capital is now in an area considered low-risk under the new metrics of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which focuses less on positive test results and more on what is happening in community hospitals. The new system drastically changes the look of the CDC’s risk map, placing it in more than 70% of the U.S. population in counties where the coronavirus has become a low or medium threat to hospitals. Healthy people in these high-risk areas can stop wearing masks indoors, the agency said.

READ Also  Looming midterm elections have states grappling over redistricting maps

Biden claims that Covid-19 keeps Americans from seeing “things have gotten better for them”

Masking will still be a personal choice in Congress and special care will be taken for Biden’s speech, which last year’s joint speech will be open to all members of Congress. All participants must take a COVID-19 test before entering the chamber before Biden’s address.

President Joe Biden walks the Marine One to the south lawn of the White House on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, after speaking to reporters in Washington. Biden is traveling to Milwaukee to attend a town hall event.

President Joe Biden walks the Marine One to the south lawn of the White House on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, after speaking to reporters in Washington. Biden is traveling to Milwaukee to attend a town hall event.
(AP Photo / Patrick Semansky)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced preliminary guidelines from the Arms Sergeant’s Office earlier this month that included a threat that violating guidelines for social distance and wearing masks during events would “result in the removal of guests.” The new policy eases fears of some Biden allies who were prepared for possible disruptive protests against the policy from Republicans. Some GOP lawmakers have been fined thousands of dollars for violating the mandate on the floor of the House.

Biden warns of ‘no immediate sanction’ US attack on Ukraine, allies target Russia

The relaxed direction comes when Biden uses his comments to highlight advances against COVID-19 last year, including vaccines and therapeutics, and to guide the country to a “new stage” of the virus response that is not driven by emergencies. Measures and life looks like a pre-epidemic.

The US Capitol building dome is seen before sunrise on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 in Washington.

The US Capitol building dome is seen before sunrise on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 in Washington.
(AP Photo / Caroline Custer)

READ Also  China is building a bridge over Pangong Lake? Satellite images indicate danger to India- Ladakh: China is building a bridge over Pangong Lake? Satellite images indicate danger to India

Biden’s first speech at a joint session of Congress last April was limited to 200 seats – about 20% of the normal capacity for a presidential presentation – and White House aides were concerned that the repetition of the president’s message would be an inconsistent figure. The goal is to reach out to the American people.

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klein said Saturday, “I think you’re going to see this as a general state of union rather than a joint presidential speech.” “It’s going to look like the most normal thing people have seen in Washington in a long time.”

The Capitol move comes just days before Washington’s mask mandate expires on Monday, and many states and local governments have begun implementing new CDC guidelines and lifting mask-mandates indoors and in schools.

Case loads have fallen sharply across the country since early January, with omikron alternatives proving less likely to cause death or serious illness than previous strains, especially in vaccinated and extended individuals.

#Capitol #ditches #mask #requirement #ahead #State #Union

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  US Skier Mikaela Shiffrin May Skip Super-G at Winter Olympics – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment