Capitol fence to be reinstalled ahead of Biden’s State of the Union address

10 seconds ago
Security officials will reinstate the fence around the Capitol before President Biden’s State of the Union address next week, Gadget Clock could confirm.

The US Capitol Police are preparing for a possible “Freedom Convoy” truck demonstration in Washington DC for the March 1 speech. “Freedom Convoy” truckers have been protesting against coronavirus restrictions and vaccine mandates in Canada for weeks, and a busy Ambassador Bridge between Windsor and Detroit has caused a temporary blockade of the border crossing.

Freedom Conway leader Pat King has publicized his arrest live on social media

The main fence begins to come down. (Kelly Lacko / Gadget Clock)

Capitol police say they are “aware” of similar protests in Washington DC and plan to “benefit” both First Amendment protest activity while working with law enforcement and the DC National Guard to prepare for Biden’s address.

The U.S. Capitol Police and the United States Secret Service are working closely together to plan for the upcoming State of the Union, U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement Friday.

Stage in a police cordon before a rally near the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

(AP Photo / Nathan Howard)

“Law enforcement agencies across the National Capital Region are aware of plans for a series of truck convoys arriving in Washington, D.C. during the State of the Union,” police said. “As with any demonstration, the USCP will facilitate legal First Amendment activities.”

After the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, there was a large fencing, policing and military presence at the Capitol Ground.

Marissa Schultz and Kyle Morris of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

