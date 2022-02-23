Capitol Hill prepares for possible trucker protests with Jan. 6 security failure top of mind



The trucks arrived at Capitol Hill on Saturday morning.

Barreling across the Canadian border from Ottawa, not 18-wheeler rigs. But probably in anticipation of those cars coming.

They were big trucks. Dump truck. Garbage truck. Plow with snow salt spreader. Some are decorated with stencils of the Capitol architect next door. The trucks block parts of Pennsylvania and Maryland Avenue on the western edge of the U.S. Capitol. U.S. Capitol Police then deployed some more cruisers with lights at other locations around the Capitol complex.

“Due to the trucker convoy, the following road closures will remain in effect until further notice,” read a note from the US Capitol Police (USCP).

At one point in time, there were rumors of Ottawa-style trucker demonstrations in Washington, DC. But a few hours later, the USCP sent out another suggestion:

“All roads related to the expected truck convoy have been closed. There is an extended truck ban at the following locations until further notice,” the statement said.

Only restrictions were not lifted.

Fox later claimed by multiple sources that the messages were not fully authorized by the Capitol Police. But, nonetheless, an array of garbage trucks and dump trucks were in place.

Congressional security officials saw what happened in Ottawa when truckers occupied Parliament Hill directly in front of the Canadian Legislature. Not surprisingly, those working in and around Capitol Hill will be a little excited about the massive protests that have erupted in the US Capitol – especially since January 6. That’s why authorities have closed some roads near the Capitol – although officials have banned trucks from approaching buildings since 9/11. Even after the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, police permanently closed some roads around the Capitol.

Congressional security officials usually set up those big trucks just for the inauguration, the State of the Union, which is coming up next week, and other big protests.

Some Republican lawmakers have urged truckers to come to Washington to sue over the need for vaccine mandates and masks.

“I totally welcome the similar declaration of protest by truck drivers and those who want their freedom back in our nation’s capital. People are upset by this painful, extravagant rule that is not based on science,” said Republican Lance Gooden, R-Texas, Fox.

“It’s going to be an interesting thing,” Republican Nicole Maliotakis, a RNY, Gadget Clock colleague, told Aisha Hasni, a trucker convoy in DC.

“People are sick at the lockdown. Orders, restrictions, and people have the right to protest peacefully,” said Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Ten at Fox.

Of course, people may disagree on what constitutes a peaceful protest. Many have blocked the road in front of the Canadian Parliament and closed most parts of the center of a major North American city for weeks because unveiling a few banners and signs in a park on Saturday afternoon is very different.

“If we let the government move (crushing the Canadian protest), it is coming to a country close to you,” Republican Yvette Harrell of Fox warned RNM. “Right now we have to stand up for freedom.”

That said, the Canadian protest was about a vaccine mandate for truckers. In the United States, many states and local governments are lifting restrictions on masks and power. There aren’t many “lockdowns” left in the United States, but that doesn’t mean some lawmakers won’t raise embers for political gain.

A convoy plans to hit Washington, DC on March 5. Another caravan may arrive this week. But it may not roll near the Capitol.

It could block traffic in the capital, Beltoya, which surrounds Washington, D.C.

“I’ll give you an analogy of a giant, boa constrictor,” convoy organizer Bob Bolas told Lindsay Watts of Washington’s Fox station WTTG. “It basically squeezes you. It suffocates you. And then it swallows you. And that’s what we’re going to do to DC.”

Lawmakers representing Washington, DC, and the region were not affected by the plan.

“I think (it) will be a disaster and very unexpected,” said Rep. Don Bair, D-Va., Who represents a district within the Beltway, just across the country from the capital. “I don’t know anyone living in metropolitan Washington who would want to be a part of something like that.”

As Bayer has seen, the problem is not just Washington, DC, but the entire East Sea. Drivers trapped in a big blizzard – and Sen. Tim Cain, D-Va. – More than a day at I-95 near Washington last month.

“If the Beltway gets jammed, everything in this area is closed. Not just in this area. It’s the main north-south route from Boston to Maine, Florida,” Bare said. “It will shut down half the country.”

Washington, DC, accustomed to big protests. This must have happened in the 1970’s, when farmers occupied part of the National Mall and camped for a few months. The Million Man March in 1995. Demonstrations of anti-gun violence near the Capitol and along Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, after the Parkland shooting in 2018. In fact, Washington Assumed A place where there are big protests. Here, in Washington, the Capitol and the White House, people are supposed to exercise their First Amendment rights.

Last year’s Capital riots did not change that. But everyone on Capitol Hill – from police officers to junior staff assistants to custodians – has rebuilt the way they view these conclaves. And since last year, there have been questions about whether officials will be able to keep Capital safe.

The fence surrounding the Capitol after the riots is set to reappear before next week’s State of the Union.

“Please. Please. There are no more fences or walls around our Capitol,” said Republican Chuck Fleisman, R-Ten, of Fox Business. “Let freedom ring. These artificial barriers have been in place in our capital for a long time. It’s nice to see them come down. They have to stay down.”

But one can only imagine what would happen if capital security was not as tight for potential truck drivers or union states. After last year’s riots, there is no chance.

Members of the House Administration Committee recently asked U.S. Capital Police Inspector General Michael Bolton about department improvements – and potential problems – more than a year after the riots.

“Are you sure the Capitol Police () are ready for an attack that happened on January 6?” Republican Teresa Lager asked Fernandez, DN.M. “Is planning enough at this point?”

Bolton told the congressional woman that “planning is enough,” adding that “they are in a much better position than they were more than a year ago.”

But Bolton noted that the USCP has not yet implemented many security recommendations. Lack of training remains. Intelligence is improved. But there are still unresolved issues. And, balancing advanced training with day-to-day operations is a challenge for the force.

Federal authorities are now in the process of requesting the National Guard to assist in the area, if truck drivers can land in Washington. The move reflects a lack of preparedness by security officials before last year’s riots.

The Office of Public Accountability (GAO) has just completed a study on how the Capitol Police were prepared for the riots. The GAO said the plan was made by the force “did not reflect the possibility of extreme violence.” However, the final intelligence assessment presented to the military on January 3 last year declared that former President Trump loyalists had “the last chance to overturn the results of the presidential election. This feeling of frustration and despair could be even greater.

So maybe the trucks are dumped in Washington. Maybe they don’t. Even preparing for a potential caravan or two could discourage some truckers from coming to Washington.

Congressional security officials were not ready for Jan. 6. Autwar authorities were not ready for the trucker protest on Parliament Hill. But DC officials now have the opportunity to see what has happened in Ottawa and prepare in advance.