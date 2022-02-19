Capitol police considering constructing temporary fence around Capitol ahead of the State of the Union



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The U.S. Capitol Police are preparing for a possible “Independence Convoy” truck demonstration in Washington, D.C., for President Biden’s March 1 State of the Union address, and are considering setting up a temporary fence around the Capitol in preparation.

The U.S. Capitol Police and the United States Secret Service are working closely together to plan for the upcoming State of the Union, U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement Friday. “Temporary inner-perimeter fences remain part of that ongoing discussion and as an alternative, but no decision has been made at this time.”

“Freedom convoy” truckers are protesting Canada For weeks, coronavirus restrictions and vaccine orders and the temporary blockade of the busy Ambassador Bridge border crossing between Windsor and Detroit.

Freedom Conway leader Pat King has publicized his arrest live on social media

Capitol police say they are “aware” of similar protests in Washington DC and plan to “benefit” both First Amendment protest activities while working with law enforcement and the DC National Guard to prepare for Biden’s main address.

“Law enforcement agencies across the National Capital Region are aware of plans for a truck convoy to arrive in Washington, DC during the State of the Union,” the U.S. Capitol Police said. “As with any demonstration, the USCP will facilitate legal First Amendment activities.”

House Republicans call on Pelosi to lift ‘Draconian’ mask mandate in Capitol

After the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, there was a large fencing, policing and military presence at the Capitol Ground. But the siege has come down, and as the threat level has receded, military personnel have left, and some lawmakers and DC residents have called for a return to normalcy.

For Biden’s State of the Union address, all 535 members of Congress will be invited, although no guest will be allowed to follow the social distance guidelines.

According to a memo released by Arms William Walker’s House Sergeant this week, members must follow strict COVID-19 protocol – including masking and a negative PCR COVID-19 test one day before the event.

Get the Gadget Clock app

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said earlier this month that it was “tracking reports of a potential convoy planning to travel to several cities in the United States,” a DHS spokesman said in a statement to Gadget Clock on February 9.

The department said at the time that it had “not monitored specific calls for violence in the United States associated with this convoy and was (being) working closely with our federal, state and local partners to assess the continuing threat environment and protect our communities.”

Kyle Morris of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.