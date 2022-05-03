Capitol police officer discharges weapon inside Cannon Office Building



A Capitol police officer who fired a shotgun inside the Canon office building in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday morning has been suspended for questioning.

The Capital Police Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) is investigating the removal of a USCP weapon inside a breakroom in the Canon Office building, the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement. The officer was fired while investigating the OPR incident.

“At the moment, we can’t say more because this is an open investigation,” a department spokesman added in an email to Gadget Clock Digital.

CQ Roll Call reported that the incident was an accident on the part of the officer, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

The Canon House Office Building, completed in 1908, is the oldest house office building.