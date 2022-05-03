World

Capitol police officer discharges weapon inside Cannon Office Building

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Capitol police officer discharges weapon inside Cannon Office Building
Written by admin
Capitol police officer discharges weapon inside Cannon Office Building

Capitol police officer discharges weapon inside Cannon Office Building

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Capitol police officer who fired a shotgun inside the Canon office building in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday morning has been suspended for questioning.

The Capital Police Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) is investigating the removal of a USCP weapon inside a breakroom in the Canon Office building, the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement. The officer was fired while investigating the OPR incident.

January 6 Committee formally requests testimony from GOP representatives

Members of the National Guard stand outside the Canon House office building in Washington, DC, USA on Monday, January 11, 2021.

Members of the National Guard stand outside the Canon House office building in Washington, DC, USA on Monday, January 11, 2021.
(Photographer: Sarah Silbiger / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“At the moment, we can’t say more because this is an open investigation,” a department spokesman added in an email to Gadget Clock Digital.

CQ Roll Call reported that the incident was an accident on the part of the officer, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

This file is a photo of the Rotunder of the Canon House office building.

This file is a photo of the Rotunder of the Canon House office building.
(Chris Madaloni / Roll Call / Getty Images)

The Canon House Office Building, completed in 1908, is the oldest house office building.

#Capitol #police #officer #discharges #weapon #Cannon #Office #Building

READ Also  Man arrested for rape 5 days after prison release

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment