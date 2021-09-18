Capt. Amarinder Singh loses political battle: Capt. Amarinder Singh’s son Raninder wins NRAI elections; Captain Amarinder Singh News: Captain Amarinder may have lost the political battle, but his son Raninder Singh won the NRAI election

New Delhi

Amidst all the turmoil in Punjab, Capt Amarinder Singh had to resign as Chief Minister. Now the Congress party is brainstorming for a new chief minister. Thus the father may have lost the political battle as the Chief Minister of Punjab, but the son Raninder Singh won the election for the presidency of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) for the fourth time. He defeated BSP MP Shyam Singh Yadav by 56-3 votes.

The 59 members of the NRAI represented the party, 56 of whom voted for Raninder and three for Yadav, who is the president of the Uttar Pradesh Rifle Association. Following the petition filed by Yadav in the Delhi High Court, the NRAI decided to hold the polls even after the Sports Ministry directed it to resume the election process. Yadav is a Bahujan Samaj Party MP from Jaunpur Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

The NRAI upheld the decision to hold the elections on time as no stay order has been received from the High Court yet. The case is pending in the Delhi High Court and the next hearing is scheduled for December. The election was held at IS Bindra Stadium. Yadav has mentioned in his petition that there was a “clear conflict of interest” when appointing Mehtab Singh Gill as the returning officer for the election.

BSP’s Yadav had raised questions on Raninder

Yadav had also objected to Raninder’s tenure but the ministry found him likely to run for re-election. According to the Sports Code, “The President of any NSF (National Sports Federation) with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) can hold office for a maximum of 12 years.” On this basis, Raninder’s candidature is valid as he will complete 12 years by the end of 2022.

After the victory, Raninder said – shooting will do better

Raninder said, “This election was not about the presidency but about his basic ability to be autonomous, as well as not to violate the National Sports Code, which we voluntarily abide by and welcome.” A lot has been achieved for Indian shooting and now is the time to take it to the next level. “

Whose position?

Kunwar Sultan Singh was elected unopposed as the General Secretary of the National Association while Randeep Mann became the Treasurer. In addition to the eight vice-presidents of the federation, Odisha MP Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo will remain as senior vice-president. Pawan Kumar Singh will also be the joint secretary of the apex body along with Sheila Kanungo. Both were elected unopposed.

Ajay H Pell, Amit Sanghi, Ashok J Pandit, Ashok Mittal, John Kharshing, Putul Kumari, Sushma Singh and Varinder Kumar Dhal were elected as the eight vice presidents. Sushil, Ishwar Rohal, Kumar Tripurari Singh, Meghasham Shripad Bhangale, Moirangthem R Singh and R Ravikrishnan were also elected unopposed as honorary secretaries. A total of 16 Governing Council members were also elected.

Congress doesn't like 'Captain'! Now who will be the 'Sardar' of Punjab

Returning Officer (Retd) Mehtab Singh Gill and Additional Returning Officer Judge (Retd) Inderjit Singh Walia. Chander Mukhi Sharma, General Secretary, Basketball Federation of India, was present as an observer of the Olympic Association of India, while Adele J. Sumariwala, President of the Indian Athletics Federation of India, was present as an observer of the International Shooting Sports Federation. Former number one trap shooter and Olympian Ranjan Sodhi was also part of the election process as a ‘Distinguished Athlete Observer’. Raninder, son of former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, became the first NRAI president in 2010.