Capt. Amarinder Singh meets Amit Shah: Capt. Amarinder Singh meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah: Find out what Capt. Amarinder Singh told Amit Shah:

Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Wednesday called on Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting took place amid speculation that Amarinder would join the BJP. After the meeting which lasted for about an hour, Capt. Amarinder Singh informed about it. Explained its purpose. He tweeted about it.

Capt Amarinder Singh said that in his meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, he discussed a number of issues related to farmers. These included issues such as farmers’ demonstrations against the Centre’s three agricultural laws and the MSP guarantee.



Amarinder tweeted, “I met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Discussed the long-running farmers’ movement against agricultural laws. In addition to helping Punjab in crop diversification, he appealed to it to repeal all the three laws of agriculture and remove this hurdle as soon as possible with the guarantee of MSP.

The former Punjab Chief Minister met the Union Home Minister at his residence. This fueled speculation about his future in politics. Singh reached the national capital on Tuesday, a few days after he resigned as Punjab chief minister.

The meeting was also important as Singh did not open his card but he did not give up politics and claimed to fight till the end. The Congress veteran also launched a scathing attack on his arch-rival Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was appointed as the president of the party’s Punjab unit. Sidhu had abruptly resigned as the president of the Punjab unit of the Congress on Tuesday. Regarding his political future, Singh had said that he had many options before him.