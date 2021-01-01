Capt Amarinder Singh: Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh will cook Olympic medalist pilaf, chicken, potato and yolk rice for Neeraj Chopra: Captain kept his promise, made his own pilaf and chicken for Olympic medalists

Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh had promised the Punjab athletes who participated in the Tokyo Olympics last month and won medals. The Chief Minister had said at the award ceremony that he would prepare the dinner for the medal winners with his own hands.

The Captain was seen keeping his word on Wednesday. He made pilaf, chicken, potatoes and zarda rice for gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and the Indian men’s hockey team.

The Chief Minister hosted the royal dinner at Siswan Farm House. He looked completely like a chef. The captain was then seen handing out meals to the medal winners.

At the reception, Capt Amarinder Singh had said that although he was not a foodie, he loved to cook for the guests. Amarinder has uploaded a photo on the official Twitter handle of social media in which he is seen preparing dinner.

The men’s hockey team won the medal after 4 decades

Earlier, the Chief Minister had distributed over Rs 32 crore prize money to Olympic (Tokyo 2020) medal winners and athletes who participated in the Games. Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra was not present at the function.

The captain gave prizes ranging from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2.51 crore to 11 hockey players in the state. The Indian men’s hockey team won a bronze medal in the Olympics after 41 years.