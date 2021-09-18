Capt Amarinder Singh resigns: When Amarinder refused to give Khalistani sympathy to Canada’s defense minister, Amarinder said, “I will not meet him.”

After the resignation of Capt. Amarinder Singh as the Chief Minister of Punjab, the reactions of the leaders of all parties started coming. This includes parties like BJP, National Conference, SAD (United). Some called him the only patriot in Congress. At the same time, many spoke of not expecting much from the Congress while fighting the BJP.

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, national general secretary of the BJP’s youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, wrote on Twitter, “Sad for Captain Saheb. He was the only patriot in the Congress party. He refused to meet the Canadian minister because he was a Khalistan supporter.”



The incident reported by Bagga happened a few years ago. In 2017, the then Minister of Defense of Canada, Harjeet Singh Sajan, visited India. Even before coming to India, Amarinder Singh had made it clear that he would not meet Sajjan because Sajjan is a Khalistani sympathizer.

At the same time, Omar Abdullah, vice-president of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, has made it clear that it is not right to expect too much from the Congress. Abdullah tweeted and wrote, ‘I think it is too much to expect the Congress to fight the BJP. Especially considering that its leaders in the state are intent on fighting among themselves.

The BJP on Saturday said that Amarinder Singh’s resignation as Punjab chief minister was a reflection of the Congress high command’s uneasiness to overcome the pre-assembly situation. The party said the ruling party in the state is a divided camp.

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh said in a statement that the Congress was scared of losing the elections. He said the Congress was struggling to revive itself in Punjab.

Union Minister and BJP MP from Punjab Som Prakash said the resignation of Capt Amarinder Singh clearly shows that the Congress is losing its credibility every day.

Reacting to the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Shiad (United) leader Parminder Singh Dhindsa said that the Congress had made him a scapegoat to save the party from allegations of non-fulfillment of election promises. Amarinder Singh resigned as chief minister on Saturday.