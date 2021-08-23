Captain Amarinder Singh: Punjab Congress Crisis Latest Update

2017 Assembly Election. In Punjab, the wind was blowing against the Akali-BJP alliance. The two big leaders were making a lot of connections in the competition. Amarinder Singh from the Congress and Arvind Kejriwal from the Aam Aadmi Party. There was a time when Kejriwal was expected to take over. Some polls had suggested that Kejriwal might be involved in Punjab’s political riots this time.

But the captain has remained a big player in politics. When the result came, all the political pundits were shocked and upset. In the 117-member Punjab Assembly, the Congress won 77 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party had to settle for 20 seats. The Akali Dal’s position was very slim and it could only win 15 seats. BJP got 2 and others got 5 seats.

Who benefits from the war between Captain and Sidhu?

On Sidhu’s advisor, Manish Tiwari said – should there be such people in Congress? READ Also NDA Eligibility for Women: SC allows women to sit for the NDA entrance exam

Somewhere, Capt Amarinder Singh is very angry over the message he received from the Congress High Command and has threatened to vacate the Chief Minister’s chair. In such a situation, a split in the Congress is bound to happen. One group is of Navjyot Singh Sidhu and the rebel MLAs and the other group is of Amarinder and his supporters.

Who got who in the last election, how many votes

Arvind Kejriwal must see an opportunity in this fight, because there is a solid reason behind it. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the Congress got 38.5 per cent and its own 25.3 per cent. On the other hand, the Akali Dal got 25.3%, the BJP 5.3% and the others 7.1%.

If you look at these statistics, the Akali Dal can also take a chance. However, this seems impossible as people in Punjab are still angry about the Akalis and Kejriwal’s party as an alternative could be very important.

Punjab Election 2017 Results

Kejriwal opened the card

Earlier, Kejriwal had made his intention clear by promising free electricity to attract the people of Punjab. He had said that if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the elections in Punjab, free electricity would be provided in that state. They have promised free electricity up to 300 units. People in Delhi are getting 200 units of electricity for free. Also those whose old electricity bill is overdue will be forgiven.

The Aam Aadmi Party hopes that with the help of this promise, it will definitely win the hearts of the people of Punjab, especially the farmers. There is reason for Kejriwal to make similar promises in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.