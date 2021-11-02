Captain Amarinder Singh resigns from Congress in a letter to Sonia Gandhi

A big news related to the politics of Punjab has come out. Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday formally resigned from the Congress by writing a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi. He had already made it clear that in the year 2022, he would form his own party and contest the assembly elections. The name of his new party will be ‘Punjab Lok Congress’. He himself has announced it.

Let us tell you that Captain Amarinder had resigned as the Chief Minister of Punjab in September after differences with Navjot Singh Sidhu. After this, Congress made Charanjit Singh Channi the CM of Punjab. After the resignation, the captain said that he felt humiliated.

However, later Navjot Singh Sidhu also resigned from the post of Punjab Congress President on 28 September. But after talking to the high command, he withdrew his resignation.

At the same time, in the letter written by Captain Amarinder to Sonia, Navjot Singh Sidhu has also been targeted. He said that Sidhu became famous only because he abused me and my government. He got the patronage of Rahul and Priyanka. You decided to turn a blind eye to the trickery of this gentleman, who was aided and instigated by Harish Rawat. This is probably the most suspicious person.