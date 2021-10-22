Captain Amarinder Singh’s ‘friend’ alleges link with ISI, Punjab minister said – I will get the investigation done

In Punjab politics, the war between Captain Amarinder Singh and Congress seems to be intensifying. Between allegations and counter allegations, this war has now reached Pakistan and ISI. The Punjab government has announced a probe into the connection of the Pakistani female friend of the Captain with the ISI.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder has now been accused of keeping an alleged agent of Pakistan’s spy agency ISI in his house. Politics has intensified in Punjab regarding this allegation. Punjab Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has said that an inquiry should be conducted in this matter.

What did the minister say- Punjab Home Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa has ordered a probe into whether Amarinder Singh’s friend Arusha Alam has links with Pakistan’s ISI. Randhawa said- “Captain is saying that Punjab is under threat from ISI. So we will investigate Arusa Alam’s relationship with ISI.

conspiracy charge- Randhawa said that he has asked the Punjab Police Chief to investigate the allegations. He said that Captain Amarinder Singh has been raising the issue of drones coming from Pakistan for the last four and a half years. The Captain first raised the issue and later deployed BSF in Punjab. So it seems like a bigger conspiracy which needs investigation.

They’re (Capt Amarinder Singh) now saying that there’s threat from ISI. We’ll look into the woman’s connection with it (ISI). Capt kept raising drones issue coming from Pakistan for last 4.5 yrs: Punjab Dy CM on whether Amarinder Singh’s friend Aroosa Alam has links with ISI pic.twitter.com/rosotkSqtb — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2021

Who is Arusa Alam- Arusha Alam is a defense journalist from Pakistan who is considered close to Amarinder Singh in Punjab. Arusha calls Captain Amarinder Singh as Maharaj Sahib. Arusa also attended the swearing-in ceremony of the Captain. Captain Amarinder Singh is said to have met Arusha in 2004, when he went to Pakistan. Arusha belongs to a political family of Pakistan. The captain has also mentioned in his book about friendship with them.

Where did the controversy arise from- In fact, the name of Arusha Alam was also derived from the Sidhu vs Captain controversy. Sidhu’s advisor then attacked the captain over his relationship with Alam. After which the Aam Aadmi Party also targeted the Congress regarding this. Now that the Captain has parted ways with the Congress. There are constant attacks against the Congress, then once again this dispute is creating a ruckus in the politics of Punjab.