Captain Amarinder will form a new party, said – If the Center agrees to the farmers, then they can tie up with the BJP

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that he would soon announce the formation of his own political party. If the farmers’ agitation is resolved in their interest, then they can tie up with the BJP in Punjab. On forming a new party, Amarinder Singh said that there is also an idea to forge alliances with like-minded parties, including leaders who broke away from the Akali Dal. He says that the next government in Punjab will not be formed without his intervention.

In September, Amarinder had resigned from the chief minister’s post and made it clear that he was not going to bow down to Sidhu and the high command. After resigning, he had said that the Congress leadership had humiliated him for the last two months. He called MLAs to Delhi twice and now has held a meeting of Congress Legislature Party in Chandigarh. Taking a jibe at the central leadership of the party, he had said that now the high command can hand over the leadership of the state to whomever it wants.

When asked about the future, he had said that there is always an option. Will use that option when the time comes. He then said that he would decide on his future political course in consultation with his supporters who have been with him for more than five decades. However, then he had said that he would remain in the Congress. However, after his resignation, he did not attend the Punjab Congress Legislature Party meeting.

But when Sidhu resigned from the PPCC chief and the Congress leadership came under the scanner, after that he met BJP leaders including Amit Shah and gave a message that now he will not be able to do with the Congress. It was believed that he would make his way outside the Congress. With the announcement of the formation of a new party, it became clear that he was not going to leave any opportunity to put obstacles in the path of the Congress. Keep in mind that after the resignation, the Captain had announced that he was ready to make any sacrifice to defeat Sidhu. He will field the strongest candidate against him.