captain amrinder singh pakistani friend aroosa alam mother was known as general rani

Arusa’s mother Akleen Akhtar was known as ‘General Rani’ due to her closeness to Pakistani dictator General Yahya Khan. She was the daughter of a zamindar from Gujarat, Pakistan.

After leaving the chief minister’s chair in Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh’s Pakistani ‘friend’ and journalist Arusa Alam has also come into the limelight. The rival camp of the captain is constantly attacking about their relationship. Congress leaders also made Arusa’s pictures viral with Capt.

Arusa said in an interview that when she met Captain Amarinder Singh in 2004, she was 56 years old and Captain 66. At this age one does not look for a lover, rather their relationship is spiritual and they are good friends. When the press club picture of Arusa with Captain surfaced in 2005, it was rumored that Amarinder Singh’s wife also complained to Sonia Gandhi about their relationship.

Even when Captain Amarinder Singh was not in power, Arusa Alam used to visit India. After this, she came into the limelight again in 2017 when she was present in Chandigarh with Captain Amarinder Singh at the launch program of a biography. A friend of Arusa also narrates how after dinner at the Chief Minister’s residence several ministers and officials were approaching Arusa and wishing her goodnight. Even people were saying goodbye to his pet Shiju.

However, in the last few weeks, the situation has changed completely. Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said he has ordered a probe into Arusa’s ‘ISI link’.

Captain Amarinder Singh considers Arusa to be a good defense journalist. By the way, Arusa Alam’s relationship with the army is very old. Her mother Akleen Akhtar was known as ‘General Rani’ due to her closeness to Pakistani dictator General Yahya Khan. She was the daughter of a zamindar from Gujarat, Pakistan. She was married to a police officer who was almost twice her age. Later Akleen left her husband.

The talk of second military rule in Pakistan has been written in many places and it has also been said that Akleen’s status was such that people used to get her recommendation for promotion, transfer and job. That was when Arusa was also growing up. She was married to Ejaz Alam, an officer of the Foreign Service in Pakistan.

When Zulfikar Ali Bhutto became the President of Pakistan, Akleen Akhtar was placed under house arrest. When General Zia-ul-Haq overthrew the Bhutto government, he was liberated five years later.