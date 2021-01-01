Captain Joe Root: Joe Root and Ireland’s Aymar Richardson are ICC players for the month of August

England captain Joe Root has won the ICC Men’s Player of the Year award in August, beating Indian pacer Jaspreet Bumrah and Pakistan’s pacer Shaheen Afridi. Root had batted brilliantly in the recent Test series against India.

In the women’s division, Ireland’s all-rounder Amir Richardson was named Player of the Month. Root scored 507 runs with three centuries in three Tests against India in August.

He also topped the ICC Test batting rankings. The five-match Test series came to an end when the fifth and final Test had to be canceled due to the Covid-1 cases in the Indian team.

Former South African all-rounder JP Duminy, who is part of the ICC’s voting academy, said in a statement:

Ameer defeated his teammate Gabby Lewis and Thailand’s Nataya Bochetham. Ameer had a stellar performance in the Women’s T20 World Cup Europe qualifiers last month, for which she was selected as the tournament’s player. He took seven wickets in the tournament with an economy rate of 4.19. He took two for six in the first match against Germany and two for 24 against group toppers Scotland.

He took two wickets against France and one for 22 against the Netherlands. Ireland are second in the group. Aymer scored a total of 76 runs in the tournament, including 53 off 49 balls in the final against the Netherlands.

“It was exciting to be selected for the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for August and now it’s amazing to be selected as the winner,” Amier said. Zimbabwe’s Pomi Mbangwa praised Ameer’s performance at the ICC’s voting academy.