Captain Rohit Sharma: Mumbai players Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaspreet Bumrah CSK and Punjab will arrive in Dubai on a commercial flight.

The Mumbai Indians stars, along with captain Rohit Sharma, will leave Manchester for Dubai on Saturday. After the cancellation of the fifth Test, Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings are trying to bring players from both the countries to the UAE on commercial flights.

The BCCI had earlier planned to bring the players for the fifth Test between India and England on a chartered flight to the UAE for the Indian Premier League on September 15. However, the fifth Test was canceled on Friday due to the outbreak of Kovid-1 of the Indian team, after which the situation changed.

Apart from Rohit, Mumbai Indians’ Jaspreet Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav will be leaving Manchester for Dubai with their families. Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shardul Thakur, Moin Ali and Sam Quran are part of the IPL squad that has already started training ahead of the second phase of the league, which starts on September 19.

Punjab skipper Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammad Shami and David Malan are in Manchester. A senior IPL official said, “The BCCI has not arranged any charter flights since the cancellation of the Test match. So each franchisee is arranging their own trip. Since they all use commercial flights, they will have to stay in the room quarantine for six days.

According to the previous plan of the Covid-1 of eruption in the Indian squad for the tour of England, the players arriving on the BCCI’s chartered aircraft would have joined the UAE’s bio-bubble (bio-safe) from the bio-bubble in England.

CSK CEO Kashi Vishwanath said, “There is no possibility of chartered aircraft now. We are trying to get their commercial flight tickets tomorrow. When he gets here, he will be in isolation for six days like the rest of the players.

Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon said, “It is very likely that our players will fly from Manchester tomorrow.” Indian players are in their room in Manchester after junior physio Yogesh Parmar contracted Kovid-1 with it on Thursday.