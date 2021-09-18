Captain Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Krinal Pandya, Hardik Pandya look at these special records in IPL 2021 csk vs mi match 30

Highlights The match between Mumbai and Chennai will be played on Sunday

Mumbai Indians are heavy on Chennai Super Kings

The second part of IPL 2021 will be held in UAE from September 19

New Delhi

The second part of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) will be played in the UAE from Sunday. Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians (CSK vs MI) will meet in the first match of the second phase of IPL 2021. This will be the 30th match of the current season.

A total of 29 matches were played in the first half. The BCCI had decided to postpone the tournament midway after the corona was breached in a tight bio bubble. A total of 31 matches will be played in the second half.

MS Dhoni’s CSK and Rohit’s Mumbai Indians have met a total of 31 times in the IPL, of which Mumbai have won 19 matches. Dhoni’s side have won 12 matches against Mumbai.

In the match between Mumbai and Chennai, many players can record a great performance to their name. Let’s take a look: –

Rohit Sharma 20 runs away from 5,500 points

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is just 20 runs away from completing 5,500 runs in the IPL. Rohit has scored 5480 runs in 207 IPL matches so far. He is the fourth highest run scorer in this T20 league. He has a century and 40 fifties to his name.

Krinal Pandya one wicket away from 50 wickets

All-rounder Krinal Pandya will complete 50 wickets for Mumbai Indians as soon as he takes a wicket against Chennai. With this, Krunal will become the second player after Kieron Pollard to take 50 wickets and 1000 runs for Mumbai Indians.

Hardik Pandya 5 sixes away from a century of sixes

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is just five sixes away from his sixes in the IPL. Pandya has so far scored 1401 runs in 87 matches in which he has hit 95 sixes. Hardik has 4 fifties to his name. He has hit 91 fours.

Ravindra Jadeja 2 sixes in 50 overs

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will complete 50 sixes for CSK in the IPL, hitting two sixes against Mumbai Indians. He will be the fifth Indian to do so for CSK in the IPL. Earlier, MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Murali Vijay and Ambati Rayudu have done this.