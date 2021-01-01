Captain Shreyas Iyer: Players arrive in UAE to save Delhi Fort, preparing for IPL 2021, Shreyas Iyer’s turn again!

Delhi Capitals (DC) left for Dubai on Saturday to play in the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League 2021. Among those leaving for Dubai are team officials and the team’s domestic players.The franchise confirmed the move to Dubai via a video on Instagram. With the caption ‘Fir se ud chala 2.0, we left for UAE’, the team members showed up at the IGI Airport in New Delhi.

Leg-spinner Amit Mishra posted a photo of himself in a PPE kit at the airport on social media with the caption ‘Enrut Dubai’.

Shreyas Iyer has already arrived

Delhi batsman Shreyas Iyer had already reached Dubai with assistant coach Praveen Amre. The franchise had posted a video of his batting at the ICC Academy. Iyer was dropped from the IPL in March due to a shoulder injury while fielding during the first ODI against England in Pune but is now fit.

Will Iyer replace Pant as captain again?

He underwent shoulder surgery on April 8 and underwent intensive rehabilitation. It is yet to be decided whether Iyer will return to the captaincy or not. However, under Pant’s leadership, the Delhi team has done very well so far.

Delhi tops the list

Delhi Capitals are top of the table with 12 points from eight matches. They will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22 in Dubai. Earlier, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings had left for the UAE and have started training for the second phase of the IPL.

The IPL2021 intermission was stopped on May 4

The bio-bubble was hit by the second wave of Kovid-19 outbreaks in New Delhi and Ahmedabad, which pushed the IPL 2021 to May 2021. The second leg will start on September 1 in Dubai with a match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.