Captain Virat Kohli: It was one of India’s top three bowling performances under my leadership; Virat Kohli says: What Bumrah said that captain Kohli did not forget to say after the match

London

After winning the Oval Test, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli said that what he saw as a captain was one of the first three bowling performances of the Indian team.

The last two days of the match at The Oval were without the help of fast bowlers but Jaspreet Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur took seven wickets each to wrap up England’s second innings at 210 runs.

Kohli has become the first Indian captain to win three Tests on British soil

India won the match and took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. “This is one of the first three bowling performances of the Indian team in everything I have seen as a captain,” Kohli said after the match. And it was amazing to see. We as a team believed we could all take ten wickets.

According to Kohli, ‘I think the best thing in both matches (Lord’s and Oval) is showing the spirit of the team. We never play with a match-saving mentality. We play to win and we are really proud of the spirit shown by the team.

Bumrah bowled impressively in the match, with Oli Pope (02) and Johnny Bairstow (00) bowling in the second session of the day. Kohli said Bumrah was looking to bowl himself at the time. He said, ‘When the ball started to reverse swing, Bumrah said let me bowl, he cast that spell and the match turned to us with those two big wickets.’

Kohli admitted that Shardul Thakur’s all-round performance was instrumental in the team’s victory. He said, ‘You talked about his performance. Rohit’s performance was brilliant. Here is what Shardul did in this game. His two half-centuries helped us defeat the opposition.

Rohit Sharma was named man of the match for India’s 127 in the second innings. This is Rohit’s first century in a Test played abroad. He said, ‘I wanted to play on the field. It was special to score a century. We knew the importance of a big score in the second inning. This is my first century on a foreign pitch. The three-digit figure (century) was not on my mind. After taking the initiative, we tried to bring them under pressure.