Captain Virat Kohli: Not going to play 20 overs, and let’s dream of winning the title! Let’s slap Virat Kohl on 92 after all the wickets vs kkr.

Highlights This is KKR’s biggest win in the chase against RCB

Kolkata beat Virat’s RCB by 60 balls

Spinner Varun Chakraborty, who took 3 wickets, was named man of the match

New Delhi

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore were bowled out for 92 in the 31st match of IPL 2021 against Kolkata Knight Riders. Alam was such that the star-studded RCB team could not bat for even a full 20 overs.

Skipper Virat Kohli was also disappointed. Virat had come to play his 200th match for RCB but he could not make it memorable. Kohli returned to the pavilion with just 5 runs. At the same time, AB de Villiers was not allowed to open the account by Andre Russell, while Glenn Maxwell was bowled by Varun Chakraborty to end the 17-run innings.

KKR vs RCB Highlights: After the blasts of Varun Chakraborty and Andre Russell, dominated by Gil-Iyer, KKR won a big victory over Bangalore

Opener Devdutt Padikkal looked in good form but also scored 22 off 20 balls. Fans could not restrain themselves after seeing RCB build a mountain of 92 runs and started cursing Kohli and company on social media.

One fan wrote, “20 overs are not played, and let’s dream of winning the title.” Another fan wrote, ‘Kohli came out early to handle the stress of work.’

KKR won the match by 9 wickets

With the sharp bowling of Andre Russell and Varun Chakraborty, KKR bowled out RCB for 92 runs. After that, KKR won by 9 wickets with 60 balls to spare. Russell took three wickets for 9 and Chakraborty for 13, which reduced RCB’s total to 19 overs.

Video: Dhoni’s guidance to Kishan, MI says- ‘Jharkhand connection’

Loki Ferguson took two wickets for 24 runs. The Bengaluru team lost wickets at regular intervals and the team never looked in a position to score big runs. With the exception of opener Devdutt Padikkal (22), no RCB batsman has crossed the 20-run mark. The dominance of KKR bowlers can be gauged from the fact that RCB could score only 51 runs after the power play. Only eight fours were hit in RCB’s entire innings.

Watch the video: How Andre Russell’s brilliant yorker broke De Villiers’ bells

Kohli will leave the captaincy of the T20 team and RCB

Virat had announced on Sunday that he would step down as RCB captain after the current IPL season. Earlier, he had decided to step down as captain of the Indian T20 team. Virat will not lead India’s T20 team after the upcoming T20 World Cup. Kohli decided to step down as captain of the T20 team due to work stress.