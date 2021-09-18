Car falls into Tehri Lake: Uttarakhand News: Car falls uncontrollably into Tehri Lake, three drowned, two bodies found – Uttarakhand News: Car falls into Tehri Lake, three drowned, two bodies recovered

A tragic accident took place on Friday evening on the border of Tehri-Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand. On the way to Chinyalisaur Siansula, a car became illegal and fell into Tehri Lake. Three people in the car drowned in the accident. Upon learning of the accident, the rescue team reached the spot and recovered the bodies of the two on Saturday morning. Also, so far no one was able to send in the perfect solution, which is not strange. All the deceased were residents of Tehri district.According to the information received, at around 8 pm on Friday, on the way to Chinyalisaur Siansu, about 100 meters before the Sansalu bridge, a car coming from the side of Chinyalisaur fell uncontrollably into Tehri Lake. Upon receiving the information, a team of NDRF and SDRF along with Revenue, Dharasu police reached. The team searched the night, but had no success.

The bodies of two people were found

On Saturday, the SDRF team launched a search operation for missing persons in Tehri Lake. Meanwhile, the bodies of two people were found, while one was nowhere to be found. Sher Singh Ra. Lawarkha Tehri and Sheeshpal Rawat Ra. The names of the deceased are Siansu, Tehri.