Car flies off roadway, through fence, into home in Clifton, New Jersey



CLIFTON, New Jersey (WABC) — A driver misplaced management on the Backyard State Parkway and went through a fence and into a home in New Jersey late Wednesday morning.

It occurred simply after 11:30 a.m. on Colfax Avenue in Clifton, the place it intersects with the Backyard State Parkway. Newscopter 7 was over the scene as crews labored to take away the automobile.

The motive force, who witnesses described as a lady in her 50s, suffered non-life-threatening accidents and was taken to St. Joseph’s College Medical Heart.

At this level, it’s unclear why she misplaced management, however the automotive traveled fairly a distance earlier than finally coming to a cease.

“She did not seem like badly damage,” eyewitness Carl Haefele stated. “One factor that quite amazed me was the integrity of the automotive. She was capable of open the driving force’s door, after that complete journey and a fall down a 10- or 12-foot embankment. She was capable of get herself out of the automotive to stroll round to take a look at it.”

The automotive crashed in the air con unit and simply barely missed totally slamming into the townhome.

What brought about the driving force to lose management is unknown right now, and the investigation is ongoing.

