Car full of Ganja crushed the devotees in Chhatisgarh, Swara Bhasker taunted- Aryan Khan is real problem

Four people lost their lives and 20 were injured when a car rammed into the devotees going for Durga Visarjan in Chhattisgarh’s Pathalgaon on Friday. According to media reports, a huge quantity of ganja was filled in the car. Here the police have arrested two accused and told that both are ganja smugglers. Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar has taunted about this matter. He has commented on the incident by naming Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who is in jail in a drugs case.

Swara Bhaskar, retweeting the news of Chhattisgarh in a tweet from her official Twitter handle, wrote, ‘But Aryan Khan is the real problem.’ Twitter users are also giving their opinion on this taunt of Swara Bhaskar. A user named Sheeba Samar replied to Swara Bhaskar, ‘In this country where every sadhu consumes opium, charas, ganja, they are never arrested nor are they jailed. Rather, they are given more respect. NCB doesn’t keep track of them. Then why on Aryan Khan?’

A user named Yash Yadav wrote, ‘It depends on you and the thinking of others. But the truth is that Aryan Khan is not the real problem of this country but the problem of poverty, hunger and politics in everything.

A user named Vaibhav Awasthi asked Swara Bhaskar, ‘Why are you defending Aryan’s criminal acts because he is from a minority community and is the son of a celebrity? At least wait for the action to be taken against them before the tweet.

At the same time, Bollywood filmmaker Vinod Kapri has also tweeted on the Chhattisgarh incident. Sharing a picture of the ganja stuffed in the car, he tweeted, “Huge quantity of ganja recovered from the car that crushed the devotees.”

Retired IAS officer Surya Pratap Singh has also given his opinion on this incident. He wrote in his tweet, ‘Trumping the common man like a mushroom, crushing addicts is the new hobby of the wealthy. The punishment should be such that it becomes an example.