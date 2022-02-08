World

Car lands into the Bronx River after going over exit ramp in Yonkers; 3 people hospitalized

Car lands into the Bronx River after going over exit ramp in Yonkers; 3 people hospitalized
Car lands into the Bronx River after going over exit ramp in Yonkers; 3 people hospitalized

Car lands into the Bronx River after going over exit ramp in Yonkers; 3 people hospitalized

YONKERS, New York (WABC) — Three people were hospitalized after a car went over an exit ramp and landed into the Bronx River in Yonkers Tuesday.

Westchester County Police say the car was traveling northbound on the Bronx River Parkway and exited on to the Yonkers Avenue exit ramp.

The car then went up and over the concrete wall on the exit ramp and landed into the river below.

Fortunately, the car landed wheels up and was not submerged.

The three occupants all got out on their own before police arrived and the fire department arrived.

They were taken to Jacobi Medical Center to be evaluated but were all conscious and alert.

