car runs up to 26km in one liter of petrol Maruti Tata and Renault are included in this know the rest of the features

In the last 19 months, the price of petrol has increased by Rs 36 and the price of diesel by Rs 27 a liter. During this, the government has tried to reduce the price of petrol and diesel by reducing the rates of VAT. Despite this, the price of petrol is still around Rs 100 in many cities of the country. In such a situation, if you are looking for a car that gives more average. Then your search is about to end. Because according to ARAI, we are going to tell about the highest running cars in one liter of petrol. Let’s know about it…

Maruti Suzuki Celerio – Maruti has recently launched a new version of Celerio in the past. This hatchback car gives maximum mileage. According to ARAI, this Maruti car gives a mileage of 26.68 kmpl. Let us tell you that this car of Maruti gives the highest mileage among all the cars. If another company’s car comes around it. But can’t cross it.

Maruti Suzuki Swift – Maruti’s second hatchback car Swift comes second in terms of mileage. Maruti Swift gives mileage of 23.76kmpl as per ARAI. Maruti launched the next generation model of Swift in 2018. Which later became quite famous among the middle class family. At the same time, this car also became the highest selling car in passenger vehicle in the financial year 2021.

Renault Kwid – Renault launched the updated Kwid model in 2021. In which the company had made only cosmetic changes. At the same time, according to ARAI, Renault Kwid gives a mileage of 22 km in one liter of petrol.

Renault Kiger – Renault launched its cheapest SUV Renault Kiger in 2021. At the same time, this SUV was the first subcompact SUV which was developed by the company on the CMF-A + platform. The company has given 1.0 liter Natural Esprit engine and 1.0 liter turbo petrol engine in this SUV. Which according to ARAI gives mileage of 20.53 km and 19.17 km.

Tata Punch Tata’s micro SUV has been developed on the ALFA platform. The company has given smart features in this SUV, while this SUV has got 5 stars in the global NCAP car crash ratings. After which it can be said that this SUV is one of the safest SUVs. At the same time, according to ARAI, this SUV gives a mileage of 18.97 km in one liter.