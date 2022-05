Cara Delevingne Goes Topless at Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet, View Actor-Model’s Red Dior Haute Couture Suit With Tails



Washington, May 3: Met Gala 2022 is proof of the fact that model Cara Delevingne is not afraid of experimenting with her looks. On Monday night, Cara showed up to the event in a red Dior Haute Couture suit with tails — complete with a walking stick — but quickly surprised everyone by removing her jacket and revealing her naked torso covered in shimmering gold body paint — and no top, Page Six reported. Kylie Jenner Met Gala 2022 Look: Beauty Mogul Exudes Gen Z Bridal Vibes on Her Met Gala Red Carpet Return.

A pair of gold nipple covers and a series of gold chains spiced up her ‘Gilded Glamour’ look. Cara’s bold look has garnered mixed reactions from social media users.

Cara Delevingne attends Met Gala 2022 topless and painted in gold https://t.co/nQJlkbDda3 pic.twitter.com/FyDl1jyvs0 — Page Six (@PageSix) May 3, 2022

“Can’t believe how far we’ve fallen,” a social media user commented. “she really just grabbed random clothes and thought it was an outfit… now because people do this …it doesn’t work with anything,” another one wrote. One user praised her for her bold avatar. “This is different. Kudos,” the user commented.

Not only this year, but Cara also amazed everyone at Met Gala 2021 by sporting a Dior look with the phrase “peg the patriarchy” emblazoned across her chest.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, Gadget Clock Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)