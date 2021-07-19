Carbon Border Tax Is Proposed by Democrats

Democrats hope to pass their budget package this year and use it as a way to expand social, education and health care programs, as well as fund a transition to clean energy and cut greenhouse gas emissions. tight. The decision to bundle the proposals into a budget reconciliation bill would allow Democrats in the heavily divided Congress to pass the measure without any Republican votes.

A handful of Republican lawmakers have explored a carbon tariff as a way to counter China and protect US industries.

But Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, the top Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, called the $ 3.5 trillion project a “freight train to socialism” and said the plan Democrats for a tariff would spark a trade war.

“They are proposing a border tax because they know that punitive regulations and taxes will push American businesses overseas,” Barrasso said in a statement. He said the United States should instead focus on making energy “cleaner and more affordable.”

Barrasso’s state is a major producer of coal, natural gas and crude oil, the combustion of which produces the carbon emissions that scientists say are causing climate change.

A border tax is usually designed to equalize the burden on a country that has imposed a tax or price on carbon dioxide emissions. Foreign companies wishing to sell iron, steel, aluminum or other raw materials in the United States would be required to pay a price for each tonne of carbon dioxide they emit during the manufacture of their products, which would erase any competitive advantage. The hope is that this will encourage other countries to also price carbon and reduce emissions.

It is also seen as a way to prevent US companies whose manufacturing processes emit large amounts of carbon pollution from relocating to countries with looser environmental rules, a phenomenon known as leakage.