Card Protection Plan Debit-credit card fraud will not affect know the benefits of CPP – Card Protection Plan: Debit-credit card fraud will not affect, know its benefits

There are many cases of fraud due to digital transactions. It is not known when customers become victims of cyber fraud. It is also difficult to know when a swindler gets an eye on your bank account and the burglary is planned. Many people have fallen prey to this type of fraud and later on, nothing more was achieved.

In such a situation, if you get stuck in such a situation, the Card Protection Plan will help you a lot. Card protection plan is the insurance of your debit and credit cards. Many well-known banks of the country offer this plan to the customers.

SBI issues alert to customers, tips for digital transactions to avoid cyber fraud

The card protection plans are being offered by the bank at an expenditure of Rs 900 to Rs 2100 per annum. This includes a cover for compensation in case the customer is cheated. These plans mainly include fraud in case of loss or theft of card, cyber fraud, fraud through ATM PIN and online fraud. Through these, if fraud is carried out with you, then the bank provides you financial security. In such a situation, you can be sure by paying some amount throughout the year.

Those taking this plan do not have to contact each bank separately in case of theft or loss of cards of different banks, but all the lost or stolen cards are blocked through just one call.





