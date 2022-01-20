Cardi B Covering Burial Costs For Victims – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Cardi B is stepping in to assist after the devastating hearth within the Bronx that left 17 folks useless.

Mayor Eric Adams introduced the Bronx native and rapper will cowl the burial bills for all of the victims.

“The resilience of this metropolis displays on a regular basis New Yorkers who by no means flip their again on each other,” stated Adams. “We’re grateful for Cardi B, an actual celebrity on and off the mic, for granting some essential monetary aid to households of the victims.”

“I’m extraordinarily proud to be from the Bronx and I’ve a lot of household and associates who reside and work there nonetheless. So, once I heard in regards to the hearth and all the victims, I knew I wanted to do one thing to assist,” stated Cardi B. “I can’t start to think about the ache and anguish that the households of the victims are experiencing, however I hope that not having to fret in regards to the prices related to burying their family members will assist as they transfer ahead and heal. I ship my prayers and condolences to everybody affected by this horrific tragedy.”

The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York Metropolis and the Bronx Fireplace Reduction Fund have raised greater than $2.5 million to assist the victims.

For extra info or to contribute, CLICK HERE. For different methods to assist, CLICK HERE.

