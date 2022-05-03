Cardi B Met Gala 2022 Look: American Rapper Shines in All-Gold Dress Red Carpet, View Pics



Washington, May 3: American rapper Cardi B, who is well known for donning the most exclusive and show-stopping ensembles, has registered herself as one of the most-talked-about and best-dressed personalities of Met Gala 2022.

On Monday night, the 29-year-old singer arrived at Met Gala 2022 wearing a Versace ensemble embellished with a blinding gold halter dress. The body-skimming bodice dress made from gold-layered necklaces and bracelets heavily complimented her curves. The attire also featured Versace’s signature medusa pendant.

The ‘Up’ rapper went for a head-to-toe gold look, channelling her outfit to resonate with the theme ‘Gilded Glamour’. She aced her look by covering her neck and hands with heavy gold chains, and her gold-embellished nails made her Met Gala appearance even more appealing.

Previously, Cardi B was spotted walking the Met Gala 2019 red carpet in a Thom Browne creation.

