Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins ‘confused and shocked’ by positive PED test: ‘I wasn’t careful enough’



Dandre Hopkins said in a statement Monday that he was “confused and shocked” by his positive efficacy-enhancing drug test, which led to a six-game suspension.

The Arizona Cardinal star responded to the suspension in a tweet.

“In my 10-year NFL career, I have never tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs,” the statement said.

“I was shocked and shocked to learn that my November test had come back with trace elements of the banned substance.

“I am very conscious of what I have put in my body and have always taken a holistic approach, so I am working with my team to investigate how this could happen. But I was not as careful as I was. I apologize to the cardinal fans, my teammates and the entire cardinal body. I never want to disappoint my team.

“I totally want to get to the bottom of this. I’ll share more information as soon as I have it.”

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. ESPN first reported the suspension.

“Arizona Cardinal’s Dandre Hopkins has been suspended without pay for violating NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances for the first six games of the 2022 regular season,” an NFL spokesman said in a statement obtained by Gadget Clock Digital.

“Hopkins is eligible to participate in all pre-season practice and games. He will be allowed to return to the Cardinals’ active list after the team’s sixth regular-season game.”

Hopkins is a five-time pro bowler and three-time all-pro wide receiver. He is set to enter his third season with the Cardinals after Arizona acquired him in a blockbuster 2020 trade with the Houston Texans.

Since then, he has been one of the top targets for Kyler Marr. He played 16 games in his first season with Arizona and was selected a Pro Bowl. He made 115 catches in 1,407 yards and six touchdowns. He was able to play only 10 games in 2021 due to injury. He made 42 catches at 572 yards and eight touchdowns.

His goals were confirmed after Christian Kirk left and signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. But the reported suspension has now thrown everything into chaos.

During the NFL Draft on Thursday, Arizona acquired massive receiver Marquis Brown from the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore picked up Brown and the third round to the Cardinals for their No. 23 pick. Baltimore center Taylor used the 23rd pick to select Linderbaum.

The Cardinal did not draft a wide receiver.