Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins finds support from NFL great amid PED suspension: ‘He’ll still be a Hall of Famer’



Arizona Cardinals extensive receiver Dandre Hopkins acquired some great encouragement from a future Professional Soccer Hall of Famer on Saturday.

Hopkins was suspended for the primary six video games of the 2022 NFL season for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug coverage. Nonetheless, Larry Fitzgerald informed TMZ Sports activities that Hopkins is still certain for Canton.

“He’ll still be a Hall of Famer. He’ll work via it. It is just a few adversity and, you understand, he is a robust man, wealthy and he’ll work his approach via it,” Fitzgerald informed the Gossip web site.

Fitzgerald acknowledged that it was a “huge push” for the Cardinals, who began their first seven video games final season.

Hopkins mentioned in a assertion posted on Twitter earlier this month that he was “confused and shocked” by his constructive efficacy-enhancing drug check.

“In my 10 yr NFL profession, I’ve by no means examined constructive for performance-enhancing medication,” the assertion mentioned.

“I used to be shocked and shocked to be taught that my November check had come again with hint components of the banned substance.

“I’m very acutely aware of what I’ve put in my physique and have all the time taken a holistic strategy, so I’m working with my group to analyze how this might occur. However I used to be not as cautious as I used to be. I apologize to the cardinal followers, my teammates and your entire cardinal physique. I by no means need to disappoint my group.

“I completely need to get to the underside of this. I will share extra data as quickly as I’ve it.”

It’s unknown right now what he’ll do after leaving the submit.

In 10 video games final season, Hopkins made 42 catches and eight touchdowns at 572 yards.