Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins suspended for violating NFL’s PED policy: report

12 hours ago
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Dandre Hopkins was suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Hopkins’ suspension was first reported by ESPN.

Hopkin is a five-time pro bowler and three-time all-pro.

He played 10 games for the Cardinals in 2021. He made 42 catches and eight touchdowns in 572 yards

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.


