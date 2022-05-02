Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins suspended for violating NFL’s PED policy: report
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Dandre Hopkins was suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.
Hopkins’ suspension was first reported by ESPN.
Hopkin is a five-time pro bowler and three-time all-pro.
He played 10 games for the Cardinals in 2021. He made 42 catches and eight touchdowns in 572 yards
