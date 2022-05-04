Sports

Cardinals’ Kyler Murray offers support for teammate DeAndre Hopkins amid 6-game ban: ‘We got you family’

23 hours ago

by admin
Written by admin
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray expressed his support for teammate Dandre Hopkins after suspending a wide receiver for six games in violation of the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

The Star Wide receiver received the ban on Monday, and just hours after releasing a statement explaining its activities, Murray offered some words of support on Twitter.

Charles Harris # 53 of the Detroit Lions tackled Arizona Cardinal's Kyler Murray # 1 during the first quarter at Ford Field on December 19, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan.

(Emily Chin / Getty Images))

Murray tweeted, “Hop’s character has never been questioned … we’ve got you family.”

Hopkins said he was “confused and shocked” by his positive performance-enhancing drug test.

“In my 10-year NFL career, I have never tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs,” the statement said.

Cardinals ‘confused and shocked’ by Dindre Hopkins positive PED test: ‘I wasn’t careful enough’

“I was shocked and shocked to learn that my November test had come back with trace elements of the banned substance.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Diandre Hopkins (10) play a game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Chicago Bears on December 5, 2021 at the Soldier Stadium in Chicago, IL.

(Robin Alam / Icon Sportswear via Getty Images)

“I am very conscious of what I have put in my body and have always taken a holistic approach, so I am working with my team to investigate how this could happen. But I was not as careful as I was. I apologize to the cardinal fans, my teammates and the entire cardinal body. I never want to disappoint my team.

“I totally want to get to the bottom of this. I’ll share more information as soon as I have it.”

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. ESPN first reported the suspension.

“Arizona Cardinal’s Dandre Hopkins has been suspended without pay for violating NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances for the first six games of the 2022 regular season,” an NFL spokesman said in a statement obtained by Gadget Clock Digital.

“Hopkins is eligible to participate in all pre-season practice and games. He will be allowed to return to the Cardinals’ active list after the team’s sixth regular-season game.”

Arizona Cardinals' Dandre Hopkins # 10 and Kyler Murray # 1 prepare to play against the Philadelphia Eagles on December 20, 2020 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

(Norm Hall / Getty Images)

Hopkins is a five-time pro bowler and three-time all-pro wide receiver. He is set to enter his third season with the Cardinals after Arizona acquired him in a blockbuster 2020 trade with the Houston Texans.

Since then, he has been one of the top targets for Kyler Marr. He played 16 games in his first season with Arizona and was selected a Pro Bowl. He made 115 catches in 1,407 yards and six touchdowns. He was able to play only 10 games in 2021 due to injury. He made 42 catches at 572 yards and eight touchdowns.

