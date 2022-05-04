Cardinals’ Kyler Murray offers support for teammate DeAndre Hopkins amid 6-game ban: ‘We got you family’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray expressed his support for teammate Dandre Hopkins after suspending a wide receiver for six games in violation of the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

The Star Wide receiver received the ban on Monday, and just hours after releasing a statement explaining its activities, Murray offered some words of support on Twitter.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Murray tweeted, “Hop’s character has never been questioned … we’ve got you family.”

Hopkins said he was “confused and shocked” by his positive performance-enhancing drug test.

“In my 10-year NFL career, I have never tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs,” the statement said.

Cardinals ‘confused and shocked’ by Dindre Hopkins positive PED test: ‘I wasn’t careful enough’

“I was shocked and shocked to learn that my November test had come back with trace elements of the banned substance.

“I am very conscious of what I have put in my body and have always taken a holistic approach, so I am working with my team to investigate how this could happen. But I was not as careful as I was. I apologize to the cardinal fans, my teammates and the entire cardinal body. I never want to disappoint my team.

“I totally want to get to the bottom of this. I’ll share more information as soon as I have it.”

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. ESPN first reported the suspension.

“Arizona Cardinal’s Dandre Hopkins has been suspended without pay for violating NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances for the first six games of the 2022 regular season,” an NFL spokesman said in a statement obtained by Gadget Clock Digital.

“Hopkins is eligible to participate in all pre-season practice and games. He will be allowed to return to the Cardinals’ active list after the team’s sixth regular-season game.”

Hopkins is a five-time pro bowler and three-time all-pro wide receiver. He is set to enter his third season with the Cardinals after Arizona acquired him in a blockbuster 2020 trade with the Houston Texans.

Since then, he has been one of the top targets for Kyler Marr. He played 16 games in his first season with Arizona and was selected a Pro Bowl. He made 115 catches in 1,407 yards and six touchdowns. He was able to play only 10 games in 2021 due to injury. He made 42 catches at 572 yards and eight touchdowns.