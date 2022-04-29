Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado, Genesis Cabrera suspended for brawl with Mets



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Cardinal star Nolan Arenado and pitcher Genesis Cabrera have been suspended for their actions during the bench-clearing fracas against the New York Mets on Wednesday.

Two Arenado games and one Cabrera game have been banned and both have been fined an undisclosed amount. Their sentence was announced Thursday by Michael Hill, senior vice president of Major League Baseball, for an on-field operation.

Arenado is appealing his decision and was ready to bat third base and fourth for St. Louis against Arizona on Thursday night. Cabrera will serve his ban on Thursday after pitching two innings during a 10-5 win over the Mets on Wednesday.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

In the eighth inning on Wednesday, Arenado pulled his head out of the way of high fastball from Mets reliever Joan Lopez and shouted at the mound. Arenado catcher throws Thomas Nido aside when both dugout players take to the field.

During the scuffle, Cabrera grabbed Mets slager Pete Alonso by the collar, contributing to the fall that initially appeared to be a tackle by Cardinal’s first base coach, Stubby Clapp. Clap was sent off by the umpires but was not punished by the MLB.

Arenado has reached one of the best starts of his career. He led the NL in the slugging percentage at .703. He is second with an average of .375 and tops the Cardinals in three Triple Crown divisions.

Cabrera is 1-0 with 2.06 ERA in seven appearances.

No punches were thrown at Scrum.

Lopez was fined an undisclosed amount by the MLB for the pitch, which came an innings after hitting Mets hitter JD Davis in the leg – hitting New York’s MLB-leading 19th batter this season and fourth in two games against St. Louis. Lopez was high-fiveed by teammates when he returned to the dugout.

Cardinal pitcher Jack Flaherty and Mets’ Taijuan Walker were also fined an undisclosed amount for joining the clash while on the injured list.